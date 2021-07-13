President Joe Biden to travel to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Cincinnati, Ohio on July 21 to participate in a CNN town hall.

The event will be moderated by CNN’s Don Lemon.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only.

It will air on CNN at 8 p.m. July 21.

CNN said it plans to focus the conversation on Covid-19 and the economy.

Additional details are to follow.

