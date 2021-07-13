2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Joe Biden to travel to Cincinnati

(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Cincinnati, Ohio on July 21 to participate in a CNN town hall.

The event will be moderated by CNN’s Don Lemon.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only.

It will air on CNN at 8 p.m. July 21.

CNN said it plans to focus the conversation on Covid-19 and the economy.

Additional details are to follow.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

The "thin blue line" American flag suggests police stand between order and chaos, but now the...
Solon Police Department removes thin blue line flag after controversy in community
Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child...
Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child immunizations
Zocalo will stop regular service in July 2021.
Zocalo Tequileria to close for regular service on Cleveland’s East Fourth Street
Swim ‘at your own risk’ at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Tuesdays & Wednesdays due to lifeguard shortage