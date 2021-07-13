2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Report of lease deal and possible minority owner investment would be big boost to Indians and city

A new lease deal would signify the Indians would be staying at Progressive Field for years to come according to business expert.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians lease at Progressive Field runs for 2 more full seasons, through 2023, but The Athletic, in a report released on Monday, is reporting that the Indians, Gateway, and the city of Cleveland are close to an agreement on a new lease that would keep the Indians in Cleveland for the long term.

The Athletic also reported that Paul Dolan, the Chairman, and CEO of the organization and son of owner Larry Dolan, has assured team employees that the Indians franchise will not be moving.

Michael Goldberg is the Executive Director of the Veale Institute of Entrepreneurship at the Case Western Reserve Weatherhead School of Management and sees a new lease as closing the window of opportunity for the ball club to move.

“There is such a close identification in having major league franchises and having baseball here and sort of how we feel about being Clevelanders that I really think it is tied economically and it’s tied to the passion we have to region,” Goldberg said.

Having a major league baseball team playing downtown 81 days a year is an enormous boost for the economy but it’s not just the easily identifiable economics, the cash registers ringing in crowded bars and restaurants, the energy baseball brings to the city cannot be discounted

Cleveland, as a major league city, is a member of an elite club.

“I think the brand association with being considered a major league city is in this case incredibly important and many cities that don’t have it are envious,” Goldberg said.

The Athletic also reported that the Indians may be close to bringing in a minority investor.

Goldberg, like many, is impressed with the Indians from an operational standpoint from a business and baseball standpoint.

Yet, there is little question a minority investor may help increase the payroll, which has become a major issue with fans.

“There is this dynamic between the underlying value of the franchise becoming incredibly valuable but year to year the challenge of payroll, of making this work in the near term,” Goldberg said.

The hope being a minority investor would be able to create an opportunity for the Indians to invest a bit more in the payroll.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine seeks state money for Progressive Field renovation
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an...
Indians add 19 arms in MLB draft
ECU SP Gavin Williams at AAC Championship
Tribe plucks ECU’s Williams in 1st round of MLB draft
Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather
Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather