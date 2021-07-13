2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon police department removes thin bue line flag after community controversy

The "thin blue line" American flag suggests police stand between order and chaos, but now the...
The "thin blue line" American flag suggests police stand between order and chaos, but now the flag is used by some to draw division between pro-police supporters and Black Lives Matter activists.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chief of the Solon police department put out a statement today with the decision to remove the thin blue line flag from the police property.

The Chief explained that during the brief time it was displayed, it caused “a diverse and unhealthy reaction” within the community.

The statement explains that for members of the Solon police department it represents support for law enforcement and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but for others, it is a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement.

The statement also details how it was never the department’s intention to heighten tensions within the community and create conflict and they are sensitive to the fact that it alienates them from those they are committed to serve and protect.

You can read the full statement below.

Please see the statement from the Chief of Police.

Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

