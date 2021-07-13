SWAT officers, drones, and K-9s surround a Parma home, no arrests made
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma SWAT officers were outside a home on Wilber Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Officers blocked off the area of West 67th and Wilber Avenue. Multiple officers, along with K-9s, and drones were on the scene.
By 3 p.m. officers had cleared the area. No arrests were made. Police have not said who they were looking for.
