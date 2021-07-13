Twinsburg police honor fellow officer who died in line of duty 13 years ago

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers from across Northeast Ohio took time Tuesday morning to honor fallen Twinsburg Officer Josh Miktarian, 13 years to the day after he was killed in the line of duty.

Miktarian died after he was shot in the head four times while making a traffic stop at Route 91 and Glenwood on July 13, 2008.

At 1:45 this morning, officers blocked off that street and laid down flares and flashing lights in honor of Miktarian, who left behind a wife and a three month old daughter when he was killed.

Miktarian is the only Twinburg police officer to die in the line of duty. He was known in the department as the K-9 officer.

In addition to the early morning tribute, there is a permanent memorial to Miktarian at the Twinsburg Police Department. There’s also a Josh Miktarian Memorial Parkway, which runs right into the police department.

Back in 2010, Ashford Thompson was convicted of murder in the officer’s death.

Thompson was sentenced to death and is currently on death row.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

