US Marshalls make 2 arrests in connection with Akron murder

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - This afternoon, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Eric Farrey Jr., 21, and a 17-year-old male, who were wanted by the Akron police for aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

It is alleged that in Oct. of 2020, Farrey and the 17-year-old pulled out a gun and demanded money from a man as he was leaving a cell phone store in Akron, according to a press release.

The victim refused to give the suspects money and was fatally shot in the chest.

The 17-year-old was arrested on the street near the 600 block of Inman Street in Akron after a short pursuit, according to the release.

Farrey was arrested at an apartment near the 400 block of Sumner Street in Akron.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Diligence by the Akron Police Department resulted in these two suspects being identified months after the incident. Thanks to the Akron Police Department and our fugitive task force, two more violent fugitives are off the streets of Akron.”

