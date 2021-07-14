1 inmate turns himself in after escape from correctional facility

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Justin M. Hamilton and Kevin A. McKitrick
Justin M. Hamilton and Kevin A. McKitrick(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two inmates that escaped from Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility turned himself in today around 12:16 p.m.

2 inmates escape from Elyria correctional facility on June 29

Kevin McKitrick turned himself into the Lorain County Jail after several days of the Lorain County Sheriffs Office Detective Bureau, the Afternoon Shift Road Patrol Division, and the U.S Marshalls Fugitive Task Force tracking his possible locations.

For two days, phone conversations had been taking place between McKitrick and detectives, according to the Lorain County Sheriff Office.

McKitrick was charged with escape a felony of the 2nd degree, and vandalism a felony of the 5th degree.

McKitrick is scheduled to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on July 15.

The location of the other escaped inmate, Justin Hamilton, is still unknown and McKitrick was unable to provide any information and denied having any knowledge.

Justin Hamilton, pictured below, is still on the loose.

If you have any information, call Lorain County Sheriff’s office at 440-329-3709.

Justin M. Hamilton
Justin M. Hamilton(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

