1 killed in fiery crash after car hits tree, North Canton police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown person died early Wednesday morning when a car caught fire after crashing into a tree, North Canton police said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Elberta Ave SW, according to a press release from police.

Police, EMS and fire crews found the vehicle fully ablaze when they arrived to the scene, police said.

An unknown person was found in the driver’s seat after the fire department extinguished the flames, according to the release.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling on Elberta Ave SW when the driver swerved off the road and struck a tree.

North Canton police will continue investigating.

The North Canton Fire Department, Canton Regional Crash Team and Stark County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash.

