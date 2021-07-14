2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since June 22

Darriel Jones
Darriel Jones(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are urging the community to help find 13-year-old Darriel Jones after she went missing on June 22.

Police described her as 4′9″ tall, 115 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Garfield Boulevard at East 93rd Street wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and gold flip-flops, according to police.

Call the Garfield Heights Juvenile Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840 if you see her or know where she may be.

Darriel Jones
Darriel Jones(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Homeowners demand change near crash-plagued North Ridgeville intersection
Homeowners demand change near crash-plagued North Ridgeville intersection
East Cleveland standoff
Standoff comes to peaceful end in East Cleveland
Cleveland residents ask Illuminating Company to fix sideways utility pole
Kamms Corner residents ask Illuminating Company to fix sideways utility pole
Twinsburg police honor fellow officer who died in line of duty 13 years ago
Twinsburg police honor fellow officer who died in line of duty 13 years ago