13-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since June 22

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are urging the community to help find 13-year-old Darriel Jones after she went missing on June 22.

Police described her as 4′9″ tall, 115 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Garfield Boulevard at East 93rd Street wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and gold flip-flops, according to police.

Call the Garfield Heights Juvenile Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840 if you see her or know where she may be.

Darriel Jones (Garfield Heights Police)

