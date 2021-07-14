2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since June 20

Serina Doyle
Serina Doyle(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are urging the community to help find 17-year-old Serina Doyle after she went missing on June 20.

Police described her as 5′2″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a heart on her left shoulder.

She suffers from depression and may not be taking her medication, police said.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black jeans, and black shoes in the area of East 108th Street.

Call the Garfield Heights Juvenile Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840 if you see her or know where she may be.

