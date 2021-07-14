2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Canton homes on same street burglarized on same day

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Canton homes in the 1100 block of 18th Street NW were burglarized on June 23, and detectives are urging the community to come forward with information on who is responsible.

Canton Police shared two videos on the two burglaries asking for people to identify the persons wanted in connection to the crimes.

Police did not say if the two are connected.

Call Canton Police at 330-438-4410 or by text CANTON followed by your tip to 847411 if you can identify the individuals in the videos.

