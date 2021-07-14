2 men shot at barbershop on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at a barbershop on Cleveland’s West Side Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told Cleveland 19 News that the shooting happened at Faderz located at 11202 Lorain Ave. around 4:15 pm.

A 41-year-old man was stable and a 37-year-old man was in serious condition when they were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police are investigating the incident.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.