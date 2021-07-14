2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men shot at barbershop on Cleveland’s West Side

Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at a barbershop on Cleveland’s West Side Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told Cleveland 19 News that the shooting happened at Faderz located at 11202 Lorain Ave. around 4:15 pm.

A 41-year-old man was stable and a 37-year-old man was in serious condition when they were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police are investigating the incident.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details.

