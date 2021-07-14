34-year-old man assaulted at Bedford Heights ‘problem bar’

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was severely assaulted at a bar on Aurora Road July 11.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said Marlin Tulloch was at A Touch of Italy when the attack happened.

Chief Marotta said officers were called out to the bar around midnight for reports of shots fired and three shell casings were found.

EMS transported Tulloch to a local hospital where it was determined he had been beaten, but not shot.

According to Chief Marotta, there are no arrests at this time.

Chief Marotta added the bar is becoming a problem in the community and they are looking for options on how to go forward.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.