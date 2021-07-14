2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

34-year-old man assaulted at Bedford Heights ‘problem bar’

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was severely assaulted at a bar on Aurora Road July 11.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said Marlin Tulloch was at A Touch of Italy when the attack happened.

Chief Marotta said officers were called out to the bar around midnight for reports of shots fired and three shell casings were found.

EMS transported Tulloch to a local hospital where it was determined he had been beaten, but not shot.

According to Chief Marotta, there are no arrests at this time.

Chief Marotta added the bar is becoming a problem in the community and they are looking for options on how to go forward.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Makiya Simmons left her residence without permission on July 12.
Police look for information regarding missing South Euclid girl
Frank Q. Jackson (Source: Parma police)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson will be arraigned on felony charges
Coronavirus Delta variant
Ohio Department of Health holds press conference on Delta variant
Alliance YWCA, other businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Alliance YWCA, other area businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti