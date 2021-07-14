5-year-old Maple Heights boy dies after shooting himself in the head

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old boy has died after shooting himself in the head late Tuesday evening.

Maple Heights police said officers responded to the 19700 block of Maple Heights Boulevard around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a child who was shot.

Princeton Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maple Heights police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating Patterson’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

