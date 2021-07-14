2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5-year-old Maple Heights boy dies after shooting himself in the head

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old boy has died after shooting himself in the head late Tuesday evening.

Maple Heights police said officers responded to the 19700 block of Maple Heights Boulevard around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a child who was shot.

Princeton Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maple Heights police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating Patterson’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Richard Muncie (Source: North Royalton police)
Arraignment for Parma man accused of killing woman, dumping her body in Ashtabula County landfill
James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
Trial underway for man accused of a 2020 murder in Bedford
(Source: WOIO)
2 people dead, 3 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s east side
Injured duck with fishing lure caught in bill and wing rescued in Mentor
Injured duck with fishing lure caught in bill and wing rescued in Mentor