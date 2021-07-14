2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

elevators
elevators(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Emergency workers on the North Carolina Outer Banks say a boy from Ohio died after he became trapped between an elevator car and the elevator shaft inside a vacation rental home.

News outlets report Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator.

Melton says rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him. Melton would only say the boy was from Canton, Ohio, but he provided no additional details.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

2 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
2 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
Thursday is an ALERT DAY for possible severe storms and a flooding risk.
Rain, storm threat increases today into tonight; ongoing flood risk
THC cereal, mushrooms, ecstasy, Percocet seized in Colebrook Township
THC cereal, mushrooms, ecstasy, Percocet seized in Colebrook Township
A pedestrian walks along a sidewalk detour in downtown Cleveland
Cleveland City Council approves ‘safe passage’ ordinance aimed at protecting pedestrians
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees through July 18 to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel