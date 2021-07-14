Alliance YWCA, other area businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody painted an anti-Semitic symbol on the side of the YWCA of Alliance earlier this week.
In a Facebook post, the YWCA shared a picture of a Star of David spray painted on the side of the building, covered with a red circle with a line through it.
Other businesses throughout Alliance were also targeted with similar hateful graffiti.
Just a few hours after their initial post, the Alliance YWCA shared an update that a community member and her son had come by to remove the symbol.
The person or people responsible for the vandalism have not been caught.
Call Alliance Police at 330-823-1840 if you have any information.
