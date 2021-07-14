2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alliance YWCA, other area businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody painted an anti-Semitic symbol on the side of the YWCA of Alliance earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the YWCA shared a picture of a Star of David spray painted on the side of the building, covered with a red circle with a line through it.

We, at the YWCA of Alliance are saddened and outraged that someone or a group of individuals used our building at 239 E....

Posted by YWCA of Alliance on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Other businesses throughout Alliance were also targeted with similar hateful graffiti.

Just a few hours after their initial post, the Alliance YWCA shared an update that a community member and her son had come by to remove the symbol.

Thank you to member and YWCA volunteer Korena Pow and son Noah. They jumped in to the clean up process quickly and swiftly to help wipe away the ugly on the exterior of the building.

Posted by YWCA of Alliance on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The person or people responsible for the vandalism have not been caught.

Call Alliance Police at 330-823-1840 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

