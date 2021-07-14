2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arraignment for Parma man accused of killing woman, dumping her body in Ashtabula County landfill

Richard Muncie (Source: North Royalton police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 50-year-old Parma man accused of murdering a North Royalton woman and dumping her body in an Ashtabula County landfill will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Richard Muncie was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, offenses against a human corpse, aggravated burglary and grand theft.

North Royalton police said Muncie beat Cari Smith, 50, to death inside her Royal Oaks apartment on June 25.

The North Royalton woman was murdered on June 25, 2021.
The North Royalton woman was murdered on June 25, 2021.((Source: Social media))

According to officers, Muncie then put Smith’s body inside her vehicle and dumped her at the Waste Management landfill on Tuttle Road in Geneva.

Smith’s co-workers at the Cleveland Clinic called police on June 25, after Smith did not show up for work that morning.

When officers responded to her apartment, they discovered Smith’s car missing and evidence of foul play inside the home.

“For example blood trail from her apartment unit to where she had parked her car, certainly would be concerning to anyone so we employed BCI and started things there with some technology and police work,” said North Royalton Police Detective David Loeding.

Police then used OnStar to track her vehicle to Geauga County where deputies pulled Muncie over and took him into custody.

Smith’s body was found shortly afterwards at the landfill.

Police said Muncie and Smith knew each other, but their relationship is not fully understood at this time and recent reports suggested a “strained relationship.”

Loved ones of the victim tell us Muncie was Smith’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. They believe they were broken up at the time of her death.

Statement from Cleveland Clinic:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver, Cari Smith, who was a longstanding employee of Cleveland Clinic for 19 years. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

19 News has learned the North Royalton woman leaves behind a son and a daughter who she loved dearly.

