Asian Lantern Festival back...with precautions and assurances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “This is the fourth year,” said Kelly Manderfield, Chief Marketing Officer for the Cleveland Metroparks. “We were the first zoo in the country to host an event like this one.”

The Asian Lantern Festival features more than 1000 lanterns, more than 70 displays, and a return to normal.

“We were able to host the Asian Lantern Festival last year during the pandemic,” said Manderfield. But last year, many visitors remained in their cars, still an option this year. “We have the drive-thru option which is Wednesdays in July.”

But the zoo has built in safety precautions, according to Manderfield.

“We have 183 acres, outdoors, it’s safe, it’s easy to social distance.”

Almost a half million Northeast Ohioans have experienced the Asian lanterns since 2018, about 150.000 each year, and each year bringing something new.

“Of course, there’s the lights, which are unique and different every year,” Manderfield said. “Whether it’s the Cobra Walk-Thru Tunnel, we’ve got the Water Garden on Waterfall Lake, which has movement and (is) interactive, or the Taj Mahal, which is four stories tall right when you walk in the main gate of the zoo.”

There’s also entertainment on the Fifth Third Bank Stage every hour as well as Asian crafts and food.

The Asian Lantern Festival runs Thursdays through Sunday from 6:30 to 10:30 through September 5. Tickets are available to purchase now.

