Cleveland city worker dies after being hit by a tree branch

A Cleveland city worker has died after being hit with a tree branch.
A Cleveland city worker has died after being hit with a tree branch.(WOIO)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city worker died Wednesday after being hit by a tree branch.

The incident occurred at St. Clair Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while the worker was trimming branches.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city of Cleveland released a statement after the incident.

Watch a video update in the player below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

