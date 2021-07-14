Cleveland city worker dies after being hit by a tree branch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city worker died Wednesday after being hit by a tree branch.
The incident occurred at St. Clair Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while the worker was trimming branches.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The city of Cleveland released a statement after the incident.
