Cleveland city worker dies after being hit by a tree branch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city worker died Wednesday after being hit by a tree branch.

The incident occurred at St. Clair Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while the worker was trimming branches.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city of Cleveland released a statement after the incident.

We were made aware of a fatal accident this afternoon involving an employee at a job site. We are saddened and still awaiting details of the incident. Out of respect for the employee, their family and our co-workers, we ask for your patience. Updates will be shared as available. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 14, 2021

