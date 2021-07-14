2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson will be arraigned on felony charges

Frank Q. Jackson (Source: Parma police)
Frank Q. Jackson (Source: Parma police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the charges of felonious assault on a police officer and failure to comply.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was arrested by Parma police in January.

Parma police said they pulled over Jackson for his vehicle’s window tint.

When officers asked Jackson to exit his vehicle, Jackson allegedly pulled away as an officer held on to him.

The officer ran with the vehicle and was freed without serious injury, police said.

Jackson then allegedly led police on a high speed chase.

Officers called off the chase and Jackson turned himself in to Parma police shortly afterwards.

Jackson is also facing a domestic violence charge in Cleveland Municipal Court for an unrelated incident involving his girlfriend on Dec. 18, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

34-year-old man assaulted at Bedford Heights ‘problem bar’
Alliance YWCA, other businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Alliance YWCA, other area businesses vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Court hearing continued for 2 East Cleveland police officers accused of theft
Coronavirus Delta variant
Ohio Department of Health holds press conference on Delta variant