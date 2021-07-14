Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson will be arraigned on felony charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the charges of felonious assault on a police officer and failure to comply.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was arrested by Parma police in January.

Parma police said they pulled over Jackson for his vehicle’s window tint.

When officers asked Jackson to exit his vehicle, Jackson allegedly pulled away as an officer held on to him.

The officer ran with the vehicle and was freed without serious injury, police said.

Jackson then allegedly led police on a high speed chase.

Officers called off the chase and Jackson turned himself in to Parma police shortly afterwards.

Jackson is also facing a domestic violence charge in Cleveland Municipal Court for an unrelated incident involving his girlfriend on Dec. 18, 2020.

