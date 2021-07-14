Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on bias-free policing and racial profiling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP is hosting an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

The dialogue is the seventh in an 11-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

Wednesday’s event focuses on bias-free policing and racial profiling.

The discussion starts at 6:00 pm: Watch Live

The online panel discussion moderator is Russ Mitchell-3News Anchor & Managing Editor, WKYC News

Panelists include:

Chief Calvin Williams- Chief of Police, City of Cleveland

Karrie Howard-Director, Department of Public Safety, City of Cleveland

Rick DeChant-Executive Director, Cleveland Police Foundation (CPF)

Ayesha Hardaway-Associate Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Brian G. Maxey, career law enforcement executive, and attorney.

David Lima-Leadership Team, Show Up for Racial Justice (SURJ)

