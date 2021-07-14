2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing continued for 2 East Cleveland police officers accused of theft

(KY3)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers arrested in connection with felony theft were scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning; however, that was continued, because one of the defendants has not yet been interviewed.

East Cleveland police officer arrested in connection with theft.
East Cleveland police officer arrested in connection with theft.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The officers, Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner-Simms, were taken into custody on July 9 after an investigation that was sparked by a call from the East Cleveland police chief himself, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

East Cleveland police officer arrested in connection with theft.
East Cleveland police officer arrested in connection with theft.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department to request assistance investigating possible criminal activity in his department. That call led to the officers’ arrests.

“This investigation remains open and ongoing as additional evidence, suspects, and statements continue to be uncovered,” according to the statement.

Both men remain out on bond.

