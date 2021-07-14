EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect accused of robbing the employees of Dollar General at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on East 200th Street at 9:05 p.m. on July 3, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a male with shoulder-length hair and a beard.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by police:

Euclid Dollar General employees robbed at gunpoint (Euclid Police)

Call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-03839 if you recognize him.

