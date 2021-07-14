Family of Cleveland man killed in hit and run offers reward for information on driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a man killed in a hit and run told 19 News they’re desperate to find the person responsible.

60-year-old Dennis Mason was hit and left lying in the street on East 79th near Medina on Cleveland’s east side. It’s suspected the victim was trying to cross the street when he was run down on June 24th.

The family says Cleveland Police Detectives have some video of the hit and run and are working to identify the car involved.

Mason’s family, including his sister Anita Mason, feels he could have survived if the person who hit him would have called for help instead of running away from the scene, “Whoever hit my brother, you know you hit him. You didn’t even stop to call 911. How dare you hide, we need answers. We need for you to turn yourself in.”

Alecia Smith, the victim’s niece, says someone out there knows something and they shouldn’t protect a coward who left a man in the street to die, “You was thinking about yourself when you could have been calling for help to save my uncle’s life and deal with the consequences later.”

Anita Mason says her brother was also a father and a good man who was loved by many, “He had a beautiful heart, and when you see him, all he did was smile.”

She wonders how the person who hit him can live with themselves, “How can you sleep at night and done took a life? God knows where you’re at, and he is going to bring you forward,” Anita Mason said.

The Mason family is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you have any information that could help Cleveland Police contact their detective division.

