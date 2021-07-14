2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months

This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to...
This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports. The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. That’s because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic that caused extreme disruptions to the process at domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates.(AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports.

The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. That’s because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic that caused extreme disruptions to the process at domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates.

A department official says a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests means that applications submitted now probably will not be processed until the fall.

Rachel Arndt, deputy assistant secretary of state for passport services, said the department is increasing COVID-19-reduced staffing throughout the United States as pandemic restrictions are eased. But she said Americans needing to apply for or renew a passport should do so at least six months ahead of when they plan to travel.

“We really encourage folks to apply for or renew their passport at least six months ahead of when you’ll need one to avoid any of those last-minute problems,” she told reporters.

The State Department and Department of Homeland Security have already taken steps to ease issues related to Americans abroad with expired passports who are seeking to return home.

The departments announced in May that U.S. citizens who are currently overseas and whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, would be able to use their documents to reenter the United States until Dec. 31, 2021. That provision does not apply to travel between third countries unless it is a transit stop.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are surging as public health officials push back against vaccine hesitancy.
COVID-19 vaccine debate rages as cases surge
FILE - In this July 13, 2005, file photo, outgoing reformist Iranian President Mohammad Khatami...
Iran foreign ministry: Iran kidnap plot is ‘imaginary story’
The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27,...
That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral ‘fleets’
Mansfield police officer charged with OVI
Mansfield police officer charged with OVI: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending