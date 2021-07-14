Homeowners demand change near crash-plagued North Ridgeville intersection

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Homeowners along the border of North Ridgeville and Eaton Township are demanding change at a dangerous intersection after two high-impact crashes in less than two weeks.

On July 2nd, a motorcycle slammed into a car, sending the biker airborne. Neighbors said they’ve been told he was okay.

A homeowner's surveillance system has captured a pair of crashes at this North Ridgeville intersection since July 2nd. The first one shows a motorcyclist flying through the air (he's okay). Neighbors want something done. pic.twitter.com/Owhy2SGewu — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 13, 2021

On July 12th, two more vehicles collided at the same intersection; Butternut Ridge Road and the State Route 83 connector.

“In my opinion, something needs to happen. Either a temporary light or something to keep people safe there,” said Scott Brosky, who lives just feet from the crash sites.

Next door, Russ Grey told 19 News the problem isn’t new, although it’s become greater due to a number of detours funneling more traffic into the area.

Grey’s home surveillance camera captured the two recent crashes; he shared the footage on social media -- leading to more widespread outrage over the problematic intersection.

“People are just in a hurry or ... anyone turning left, another vehicle comes across and blocks their view for a second,” Brosky said.

Vehicles on the connector road have a stop sign while cross traffic on Butternut Ridge Road does not.

19 News reached out to both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation for comment; ODOT acknowledged the request but neither has responded with a statement.

