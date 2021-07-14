Injured duck with fishing lure caught in bill and wing rescued in Mentor

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - “As police officers we are called for all types of problems,” Mentor Police said. However, they probably didn’t expect to take this rescue call for a duck down on its luck.

Officer Brown and several others helped rescue an injured duck at Springbrook Park on July 10.

Police said the duck had a fishing lure caught in its bill and wing.

The duck’s luck turned around when everyone worked together to capture it, remove the lure, and take it to Penitentiary Glen, police said.

Mentor Police shared the following photos captured by Tammy DiCarlo:

