Kamms Corner residents ask Illuminating Company to fix sideways utility pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in the Kamms Corner community want someone to straighten a dangerous, tilted pole on Lydian Avenue.

“The main thing that’s holding this pole up is hope,” George Fresty, who lives in front of the pole, said.

According to residents, the pole first tipped over from high winds during Memorial Day weekend.

An entire set of poles were fixed along Lydian Avenue, except for the one that stands on the corner with Greenway Road.

Workers did attach a brace to the pole and stabilized it with a rope.

Mark Kligman says he’s called the Illuminating Company several times, but nothing else has been done to the pole since the first adjustments.

He is afraid the pole could fall at any moment, crashing onto someone or a resident’s property.

“We have a lot of foot traffic during the day, especially as of late. Everybody is home, they’re walking their children during the day,” he said. “It’s about to snap any day now.”

Kligman also said he has personally seen the utility pole sway in the past, which was caught on his home security system.”

“Yesterday when I helped [an electrician] move this rope,” he explained, “I was yanking it and she saw the whole thing go back and forth, left to right.”

19 News reached out to the Illuminating Company, asking if anyone had plans to address the hazardous situation.

A spokesperson said a crew will be at the site next week to install a new pole.

Fresty wants something done sooner rather than later: “I’d rather see it come down under someone’s care than accidentally.”

