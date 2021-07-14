Local police department finds creative way to shrink nationwide bike shortage

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide bike shortage hitting right here at home in Northeast Ohio. However, a local police department is finding a creative way to shrink the shortage.

The Euclid Police Department has brought back their annual Bikes & More Auction this year. It’s back on the schedule after taking a year off because of the pandemic, and it couldn’t be better timing.

Police will be auctioning off about 50 bikes this year. The question though, where on earth do they get these two-wheelers with such a shortage these days?

“These bikes came to us whether they were stolen or just recovered because they were abandoned on the street or in people’s yards. We held onto them for a couple of years, and if the owners don’t come forward and we can’t find the owners, then we’re able to go ahead and make those available to the public,” said Cpt. Mitch Houser with Euclid Police Department.

As you can imagine, some of these bikes may need some TLC. So on Saturday, techs from Eddy’s bike shop will be doing free safety inspections on purchased bikes.

“They’re also going to be able to do small repairs, maybe a cable or a chain needs a tune-up, and they’re also going to do estimates for any of the larger repairs,” said Houser.

If you’re lucky enough to get one of them, you’ll also get a free helmet from a group called, “Your Move Ohio”. As for where the money goes to from the auction? Police tell 19 News it will be put into equipment and unexpected expenses with their canines.

Eddy’s Bike Shop tells 19 News when gyms closed during the pandemic, that’s when bike sales skyrocketed.During that time, they say it only took around three months, for them to sell about 5 years’ worth of inventory. Since then, they haven’t recovered. In fact, they believe bike sales won’t be back to normal until 2024. Until then, it looks like a helping hand from the men and women in blue will help fill the void.

The Bikes & More Auction is on Saturday, July 17th at 10:00 a.m. It’s located at 25500 Lakeland Blvd.

