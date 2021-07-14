2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Prosecutor announces creation of child identification program

The program will offer free fingerprinting and data storage in the event your child is lost or missing.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson announced the creation of the Junior Investigator Child Identification Program.

The program will offer free fingerprinting and data storage in the event your child is lost or missing.

Anyone that takes part will also get a free ID card with your child’s vital information, according to the Lorain County Prosecutor.

The first event will take place at Crushers Stadium this Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

J.D. Tomlinson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for “First Responders Night”.

Members from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office will be volunteering beginning at 6:15 p.m. to begin the program and those in attendance are encouraged to take advantage of this free program.

Future opportunities will be announced.

Posted by Lorain County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

