Man robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid man waiting for the bus in University Heights was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

The 50-year-old victim was waiting for a bus a the GCRTA stop on Warrensville Center Road just south of the Cedar Road intersection shortly after 9:30 p.m. when a man showed him a small revolver, took his wallet, and fled southbound on Warrensville Center Road, according to a University Heights police media release.

The man was not harmed, according to the release. Police checked the area but did not find him.

Detectives are looking for any useful video in the area and checking other leads.

The suspect was a man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, blue hoodie and jeans, and white shoes, the release said.

