Mansfield police officer charged with OVI: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly released dash camera video shows the arrest of a Mansfield police officer for drunken driving.

Joshua Adamescu was charged with OVI and improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Adamescu was driving a motorcycle when a trooper stopped him for speeding, according to audio in the video.

The traffic stop happened early Friday morning on Park Avenue in Mansfield.

The trooper asks Adamescu to get off the motorcycle and if he has a weapon, according to audio in the video.

He removes Adamescu’s weapon and says, “I know you were going home, but man, I can smell the booze.”

The video shows Adamescu argue with the trooper, ”I’m not breaking any rules, man... I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The video ends with the trooper arresting Adamescu for OVI.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.