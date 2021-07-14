2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Smaller chance of storms today and tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humid air mass remains in place the rest of this week. We still have a risk of showers and storms today and tonight. The chances though are quite a bit less compared the last few days. We will see what pops up throughout the day and tonight. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. We dip to around 70 degrees tonight. The next system and associated front arrives by this weekend. We will warm up in advance of it tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow well in the 80s. Partly cloudy sky and breezy. We think Friday will be quite warm as well. The data now is trending towards a later arrival of scattered storms on Friday. Looks like Friday night into Saturday is when things turn unsettled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms diminish tonight before the next storm system arrives Friday
FIRST ALERT DAYS: High water and more storms Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAYS: High water and more storms Tuesday