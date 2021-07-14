Northeast Ohio Weather: Smaller chance of storms today and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humid air mass remains in place the rest of this week. We still have a risk of showers and storms today and tonight. The chances though are quite a bit less compared the last few days. We will see what pops up throughout the day and tonight. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. We dip to around 70 degrees tonight. The next system and associated front arrives by this weekend. We will warm up in advance of it tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow well in the 80s. Partly cloudy sky and breezy. We think Friday will be quite warm as well. The data now is trending towards a later arrival of scattered storms on Friday. Looks like Friday night into Saturday is when things turn unsettled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.