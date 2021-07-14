Ohio Department of Health holds press conference on Delta variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Andrew Thomas will hold a press conference Wednesday morning on the COVID-19 Delta variant in Ohio.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant emerged in India and is currently widespread and evidence suggests that it is potentially more transmissible than other variants, according to the CDC.

The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta), and P.1 (Gamma), variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern, according to the CDC website.

A variant of concern is defined on the CDC website as “a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures”

You can read more about the Delta variant on the CDC’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.