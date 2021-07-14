Ohio football coach Frank Solich steps down at age 76

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an amazing run in Athens, Ohio head football coach Frank Solich is stepping down to focus on his health.

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin takes over and has agreed to a 4-year contract.

Solich coached 16 years at Ohio and 55 years in all, winning national coach of the year (1999) and MAC coach of the year (2016).

Solich retires with a career record of 173-101. He would have been the oldest coach in Division I this season.

