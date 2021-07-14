2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio football coach Frank Solich steps down at age 76

FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to “focus on his health,” the school said Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an amazing run in Athens, Ohio head football coach Frank Solich is stepping down to focus on his health.

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin takes over and has agreed to a 4-year contract.

Solich coached 16 years at Ohio and 55 years in all, winning national coach of the year (1999) and MAC coach of the year (2016).

Solich retires with a career record of 173-101. He would have been the oldest coach in Division I this season.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

