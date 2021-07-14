2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Highway Patrol flight crew finds missing boy with autism in Lawrence County woods

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bird’s eye view video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the tense moments leading to a Lawrence County boy with autism being found in the woods on July 10.

The Highway Patrol said the boy had been missing for about 11 hours when the Aviation Unit found him at 10:20 p.m. using night-vision cameras.

The flight crew then relayed the boy’s GPS coordinates to the ground units.

About 30 minutes after being spotted, officials on the ground got to the boy and brought him to safety.

“Dense vegetation and rough terrain made the search difficult, but the boy was reunited with his family safely,” the Highway Patrol said.

