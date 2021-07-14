2 Strong 4 Bullies
Peyton Manning on upcoming Hall of Fame induction: “I think it’s pretty cool to say you’re on the same team as Johnny Unitas and Sammy Baugh”

Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game...
Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Peyton Manning headlines a star-studded 2021 event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month in Canton.

Manning’s father Archie, a former NFL quarterback himself, will serve as Peyton’s presenter.

“He certainly had the biggest impact on my football life,” Manning said Wednesday on a media zoom call. “He never was my coach but always was my mentor.”

Two different classes will be inducted: the class of 2020 on Saturday Aug. 7 (since last year’s ceremony was canceled by COVID) and the class of 2021, including Manning, on Sunday Aug. 8.

Each inductee will get 6-8 minutes to speak.

“I’m right there 7 minutes and 50 seconds as we speak,” Manning said. “I will be on time and hopefully be able to share how appreciative I am of the honor. You don’t go in by yourself, you take a lot of teams with you.”

The ownership situation with Manning’s most recent team, the Denver Broncos, is in turmoil and he was asked if he’s interested in getting involved.

“Living in Denver, I’m very much a Broncos ambassador and fan,” Manning said. “I’m certainly as interested in what’s gonna happen as anybody because I care about it. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever, who knows what’ll happen but it’s certainly gonna be a part of my life in my opinion.”

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers play in the Hall of Fame game Thursday Aug. 5.

