Police look for information regarding missing South Euclid girl

Makiya Simmons left her residence without permission on July 12.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 12, 13-year-old Makiya Simmons left her Freemont Road residence without permission.

She has not been seen since and has been entered as a missing person, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, white Nike shoes, and carrying a backpack and is described by police as being tall with a thin build.

Simmons is an 8th-grade student at Memorial Junior High School in South Euclid.

While initially investigating, officers located items in her home which have heightened their concerns over her disappearance.

Contact 216-381-1234 if you have any tips or leads.

You can also contact Officer Joe Di Lillo at JDiLillo@sepolice.us.

