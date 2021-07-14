Standoff comes to peaceful end in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hours-long standoff ended with a man in police custody Tuesday night.

The incident started around 4:45 pm after police tried to serve a probate warrant to a man in an apartment building located at 1117 East 125th.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the man literally boarded up his apartment door with screws keeping the police at bay for about two hours.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a psychological evaluation.

