Teenage brawl escalates into shooting at Brook Park Home Days Festival

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brook Park home days festival started as a day of family fun on Saturday, but things took a tragic turn when shots were fired in the parking lot.

“I need the police over here, library parking lot,” someone told a 911 operator. “It’s a bunch of young kids out here jumping a boy.”

“How many kids were involved?” asked the dispatcher.

“It looks about 20,” the caller replied.

“And they’re beating somebody up?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yeah, they just jumped a boy!” exclaimed the caller.

The brawl among a group of teenagers wasn’t even the worst part; a Brook Park mom and her family caught the tail end of the fight.

“We were about 100 feet from our car, and we started hearing this loud pop pop pop sound, and it was sporadic,” explained the mother. “So, you knew it wasn’t like a firecracker going off or anything, and then a whole bunch of teens and young adults went running past us, heading back towards the fair away from the sound.”

Brook Park police said the shooting happened at around 9:15, the victim, a young man, was shot in the hip.

“I’m shot!” the victim yelled on a 911 call. “They just shot me!”

The mother told 19 News they watched the teen drag himself to a nearby mailbox.

“We see this young man just laying on the ground; he’s yelling to this other boy that was there saying, ‘I’ve been shot; I’ve been shot! Please don’t leave me. I’ve been shot in the hip. Everyone left me, please don’t leave me, bro!’ I mean, he was yelling to this kid like scared to death, and luckily, this boy stayed with him,” the mom explained.

The mother said Brook Park police arrived promptly, but the shooter had already escaped in a car.

“Honestly, I was more scared for my son,” the mom said. “I had my 12-year-old with me, and he was kind of nervous about what was going on, and he was convinced it was firecrackers, so once we got to the car and he saw the kid down, he kind of just stayed behind me and kind of was scared, and the police showed up and they were right on top of everything.”

“Did you see who shot you at all?” the dispatcher asked the victim.

“They almost shot me in the head; I don’t know who it was,” he replied.

“You don’t know who it was? Okay.”

“They got in the car and took off,” the victim said.

Brook Park police arrested a teenager for the shooting, and they also found the gun. We don’t know the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.