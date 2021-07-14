Trial underway for man accused of a 2020 murder in Bedford

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial began Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for a Maple Heights man accused of killing a man in Bedford in 2020.

Bedford police said James Claytor, 23, shot and killed Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swtift, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020. ((Source: Bedford Police))

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.