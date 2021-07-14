2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for man accused of a 2020 murder in Bedford

James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial began Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for a Maple Heights man accused of killing a man in Bedford in 2020.

Bedford police said James Claytor, 23, shot and killed Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swtift, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

