Wayne County Sheriff’s office asks for information on Kidron Auction break-in

APPLE CREEK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a break-in and theft at Kidron Auction.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on July 7 at 4885 Kidron Road.

The suspect can be seen on security footage rummaging through files.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to Captain Hunter.

If you have any information, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s office at 330-287-5750.

Please take a look at this recent video from the Kidron area. If you can identify this aspiring secretary, please give us a call! Posted by Wayne County Sheriff on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.