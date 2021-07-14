Willoughby Police search for man missing since weekend of June 26

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sean Luberger hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since the weekend of June 26, now Willoughby Police are asking the community to help find this missing man.

Aside from Willoughby, police said he has ties to Massillon, Warren, and Wickliffe.

Willoughby Police shared the following photo of Luberger and his maroon 2003 Chevy Tracker.

Sean Luberger (Willoughby Police)

The Tracker may have a temporary tag that belongs to another car in the back window.

Call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210 and reference report #21-19855 if you see him or know where he may be.

