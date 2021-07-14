2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willoughby Police search for man missing since weekend of June 26

Sean Luberger
Sean Luberger(Willoughby Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sean Luberger hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since the weekend of June 26, now Willoughby Police are asking the community to help find this missing man.

Aside from Willoughby, police said he has ties to Massillon, Warren, and Wickliffe.

Willoughby Police shared the following photo of Luberger and his maroon 2003 Chevy Tracker.

Sean Luberger
Sean Luberger(Willoughby Police)
Sean Luberger
Sean Luberger(Willoughby Police)

The Tracker may have a temporary tag that belongs to another car in the back window.

Call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210 and reference report #21-19855 if you see him or know where he may be.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Euclid Dollar General employees robbed at gunpoint
Euclid Dollar General employees robbed at gunpoint
Cleveland Police file photo
Family of Cleveland man killed in hit and run offers reward for information on driver
2 Canton homes on same street burglarized on same day
2 Canton homes on same street burglarized on same day
Man robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in University Heights