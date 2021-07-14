Woman carjacked at gunpoint in parking lot of Mayfield Heights Costco

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Cleveland boy is under arrest for the armed carjacking of a woman at the Costco parking lot in the 1400 block of GoldenGate Blvd.

Mayfield Heights police said this happened at 4:35 a.m. on July 13.

The victim told officers she was approached by three young Black males who held her at gunpoint while they stole her purse and car.

Police said the suspects then fled in her car and the car they arrived in.

Mayfield Heights Police Chief Fred Bittner said officers are still looking to identify the other males involved in the crime.

Chief Bittner added both vehicles have been recovered for processing and the vehicle the suspects were driving had recently been stolen out of Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.