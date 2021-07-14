2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in parking lot of Mayfield Heights Costco

(Pexels)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Cleveland boy is under arrest for the armed carjacking of a woman at the Costco parking lot in the 1400 block of GoldenGate Blvd.

Mayfield Heights police said this happened at 4:35 a.m. on July 13.

The victim told officers she was approached by three young Black males who held her at gunpoint while they stole her purse and car.

Police said the suspects then fled in her car and the car they arrived in.

Mayfield Heights Police Chief Fred Bittner said officers are still looking to identify the other males involved in the crime.

Chief Bittner added both vehicles have been recovered for processing and the vehicle the suspects were driving had recently been stolen out of Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Mansfield police officer charged with OVI
Mansfield police officer charged with OVI: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’
A Cleveland city worker has died after being hit with a tree branch.
Cleveland city worker dies after being hit by a tree branch
Wayne County Sheriff’s office asks for information on Kidron Auction break-in
Frank Q. Jackson (Source: Parma police)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson arraigned on felony charges