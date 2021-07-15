2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old boy missing from Cleveland

Keith McDowell
Keith McDowell(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to help find 13-year-old Keith McDowell after he went missing.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said he ran away multiple times this month so far.

He was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of Kennard on July 8, but his family has seen him on social media since then, Ciaccia said.

Ciaccia said the family reported he has car keys and may be driving.

Call 911 or 216-621-1234 if you see him or have any information on where he may be.

Keith McDowell
Keith McDowell
