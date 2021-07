STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Police are urging the community to be on the lookout for missing endangered 15-year-old Katelyn Arredondo after she ran away.

Police described her as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes, and short brown hair dyed blue that’s shaved on one side.

Call police at 330-689-5700 if you see her or know where she may be.

Katelyn Arredondo (Stow Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.