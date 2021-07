CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured late Wednesday in a two-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side.

EMS took a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman to University Hospitals in stable condition.

The crash happened just before midnight at E. 152nd Street and Ivanhoe Road.

