2-year-old boy hit in head by gunfire from shotgun; Lorain man taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man was arrested and criminally charged in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to a West 24th Street residence on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. for reports that a child was shot.

Police arrived and found the 2-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators learned that the young boy was sitting in his highchair inside his home when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

Witnesses to the shooting told Lorain police that a man, believed to be a relative of the child, was seen near the home immediately after the incident with what appeared to be a shotgun.

According to police, officers located that man, identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Richardson, and arrested him at the scene.

Richardson was charged with felonious assault. A shotgun was found at the crime scene.

Police said the 2-year-old was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital for treatment. An update to his condition was not available, as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

