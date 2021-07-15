2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2-year-old boy hit in head by gunfire from shotgun; Lorain man taken into custody

Benjamin Richardson
Benjamin Richardson(Source: Lorain police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man was arrested and criminally charged in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to a West 24th Street residence on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. for reports that a child was shot.

Police arrived and found the 2-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators learned that the young boy was sitting in his highchair inside his home when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

Witnesses to the shooting told Lorain police that a man, believed to be a relative of the child, was seen near the home immediately after the incident with what appeared to be a shotgun.

According to police, officers located that man, identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Richardson, and arrested him at the scene.

Richardson was charged with felonious assault. A shotgun was found at the crime scene.

Police said the 2-year-old was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital for treatment. An update to his condition was not available, as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Kasey Wise
Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car (arrest video, 911 call audio)
19 News
Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car
20-year-old man killed in Cleveland, official says
Aducanumab, or Aduhelm, is the first new medication approved for Alzheimer's in almost two...
Cleveland Clinic will not administer new Alzheimer’s drug