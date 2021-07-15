20-year-old man killed in Cleveland, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said a 20-year-old man died Wednesday in a suspected homicide.

Devantae Smith, of Cleveland, died at University Hospitals, the coroner said in an email.

The incident happened in the area of E. 177th Street.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

