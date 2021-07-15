2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old man killed in Cleveland, official says

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said a 20-year-old man died Wednesday in a suspected homicide.

Devantae Smith, of Cleveland, died at University Hospitals, the coroner said in an email.

The incident happened in the area of E. 177th Street.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

