Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Strongsville man donates $1 million to Alzheimer’s Association to establish caregiver...
Strongsville man donates $1 million to Alzheimer’s Association to establish caregiver assistance program
A federal caregiver bill is on the discussion table and it’s making buzz amongst Ohio...
Federal caregivers bill making a buzz amongst Ohio caretakers
2-year-old boy hit in head by gunfire from shotgun; Lorain man taken into custody
2-year-old boy hit in head by gunfire from shotgun; Lorain man taken into custody